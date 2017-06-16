Man gets probation, 30 days in jail for teen harassment in Portage Co.

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 26-year-old Wautoma man was sentenced to two years probation Friday for harassing his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, once threatening to break into her home and steal her dog, according to online Portage County court records.

The probation for Kaleb Christians includes 30 days in jail with work privileges, court records said. If he violates probation, he faces another 60-day jail term.

Christians pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of harassment with threats in a plea deal that dismissed some charges in another case, court records said. Prosecutors had originally charged him with one felony count of stalking.

According to court documents, Plover police told Christians to stop contacting the teenager two years ago.

In late September, the girl told authorities Christians had been sending her unwanted text messages, calling and hanging up and hacking her social media accounts, the complaint said.

A few days later, she reached out to deputies again, saying Christians had threatened to break into her house and steal her dog if she didn't agree to pay him back $1,500 for gifts he bought her or start dating again when she turned 18, the complaint said.

Court records indicate a murky relationship between the two.

The teen claims they dated for about one week two years ago, but Christians says they were together for two years.