4 hurt when car plows into pedestrians in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WISN)-- Three pedestrians on a sidewalk and the driver of a vehicle were hospitalized Friday morning after a crash on the city's north side, including a high-profile executive and pastor.

First responders were called to West North and North Fond du Lac avenues shortly after 10 a..m.

The injuries to the pedestrians is said to be severe.

The injured were 34, 37 and 59. Police haven't identified them, but 12 news has learned the 59-year-old is the building's owner, Michael Ford. Ford was outside with two contractors when they were hit.

Ford is a former Manpower executive and consultant.

Ford currently serves as the Executive Pastor at Milwaukee's Eastbrook Church, where staff tell 12 News they are praying for his recovery.

The driver was also hospitalized. Police will decide if she'll be ticketed once accident reconstruction is complete.