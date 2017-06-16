Tomahawk bus driver faces child enticement, abduction charges

A former bus driver with the Tomahawk School District is behind bars after police said he made sexual advances toward a 15 year-old girl.

Court records indicate that 51 year-old James Schmit is charged with child enticement, abduction of a child and stalking.

According to the criminal complaint, Schmit, a driver with the contractor for Tomahawk schools for 26 years, abducted a student, drove to his house and caused her emotional distress that led to her becoming physically ill.

Police said the victim alleged that Schmit befriended the child when she rode on his bus route in years past and occasionally hugged her and gave her gifts, the complaint said.

The incident in question occurred on June 7, the last day of school, where Schmit had the girl on his bus without permission from the school, the bus company, or the girl's parents, court records indicate.

Schmit passed by the victim's home several times before bringing her to his home where he tried to get her to see his dog, the complaint said.

The girl insisted on returning home and was unharmed after the encounter, the complaint said.

Assistant District attorney with Lincoln County Kurt Zengler said that Schmit did research on the child, including finding out her mother's schedule and potentially knowing if his victim was home alone.

"In this day and age, we should not assume that people are overly friendly," said Zengler. "[Schmit] has been a school bus driver for 26 years [and] I find it hard to believe that this is the first time that he's ever acted out. But I guess time will tell."

Schmit told police that he also had his eye on an eighth grader and would watch the girl's basketball and softball teams at Tomahawk High School and become sexually aroused, the criminal complaint said.

Schmit was ordered to be jailed on $100,000 cash.