Race honors late snowmobile driver for 14th year

A race dating back to 2003. The same year Flip Merwin was tragically killed while competing in the world championship snowmobile derby. Even though he is gone, his legacy lives on at the Annual Flip Merwin Memorial Race.

"Flip was a good friend of ours. He was like a family member," State Park Speedway Ron Wimmer said. "Sometimes you'd wake up in the morning and flip would be sleeping on the couch and that's the type of relationship we had."

Flip made an impact on more than just the Wimmer family. Although he was an avid snowmobile racer, Flip left a lasting effect on race car drivers as well.

"Flip helped a lot of racers out. He was well-liked by everybody and it was a big loss to everybody," MG Gajewski said.

The race has been around for 14-years now. Some of Wisconsin's greatest racers always seem mark the event down on their calendars and make an appearance at the event. Up and comers are even making an attempt to at the speedway.

"My dad used to be one of his best buddies," Brock Heinrich said. "They met a long time ago and they used to do racing up in Eagle River and it would be great to bring home a win tonight in his honor."

Over 100 racers are competing for the trophy and a win for 19-year old Heinrich is not impossible. Last year, 19-yr old Derek Kraus stunned the crowd by beating out the veterans and taking home the gold.