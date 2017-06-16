Domestic situation leads to house fire in Shawano - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Domestic situation leads to house fire in Shawano

Posted:
By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
SHAWANO (WAOW) -- Authorities said a domestic situation led to a fire Friday night at a home on S. Andrews Street in Shawano.

Officials said the situation is under control and no one is hurt.

No other details are being released at this time.

