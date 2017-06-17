Cosby Trial: Judge declares a mistrial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Bill Cosby's chief accuser is thanking prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict.

Lawyers for Andrea Constand issued a statement on her behalf Saturday. It says the trial has "given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced."

Constand accuses the 79-year-old entertainer of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. He says it was consensual.

The judge declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on the charges after six days.

Prosecutors say they plan to try Cosby again.

Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.

------

11:55 a.m.

Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case are praising the accuser and say she's "entitled to a verdict in this case."

District Attorney Kevin Steele spoke to reporters after the judge declared a mistrial Saturday.

Steele says he's disappointed the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

He says he'll retry Cosby on charges the 79-year-old TV star drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual.

Steele declined comment on a statement from Cosby's wife, Camille, which called him "heinously and exploitively ambitious."

A jury deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days before declaring itself hopelessly deadlocked.

Constand did not appear at the news conference.

Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.