Family member confirms Wausau man is safe after collision on USS - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Family member confirms Wausau man is safe after collision on USS Fitzgerald

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A Wausau man who was on board a US Navy destroyer that collided with a merchant ship near Japan is safe, a family member confirms.

The family member, who wanted to remain anonymous, tells Newsline 9 that Chris Rosenau of Wausau was on board the USS Fitzgerald when the ships crashed. 

"We were really worried when we heard," they said. "We're really happy he's OK." 

Seven sailors are still missing after the impact.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.