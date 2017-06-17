Family member confirms Wausau man is safe after collision on USS Fitzgerald

A Wausau man who was on board a US Navy destroyer that collided with a merchant ship near Japan is safe, a family member confirms.

The family member, who wanted to remain anonymous, tells Newsline 9 that Chris Rosenau of Wausau was on board the USS Fitzgerald when the ships crashed.

"We were really worried when we heard," they said. "We're really happy he's OK."

Seven sailors are still missing after the impact.