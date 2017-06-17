1 person killed, another hurt in Oneida Co. crash

One person is dead and another hurt after a motorcycle versus car crash in the Town of Nokomis Saturday evening, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they were called to the scene on Highway 51 south of County Highway L around 5:08 p.m. Upon arrival, one person was found dead and another was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The person's condition is unknown.

Highway 51 remains closed between County Highway L and Highway 8 as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday while authorities investigate the crash. There is no word when the highway will reopen.

Authorities are not releasing any other details on the crash or those involved at this time.