1 person killed, another hurt in Oneida Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

1 person killed, another hurt in Oneida Co. crash

Posted:
By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
ONEDIA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

One person is dead and another hurt after a motorcycle versus car crash in the Town of Nokomis Saturday evening, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they were called to the scene on Highway 51 south of County Highway L around 5:08 p.m. Upon arrival, one person was found dead and another was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The person's condition is unknown.

Highway 51 remains closed between County Highway L and Highway 8 as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday while authorities investigate the crash. There is no word when the highway will reopen.

Authorities are not releasing any other details on the crash or those involved at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.