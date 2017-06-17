Central WI volunteers help feed starving children in Nicaragua

Hundreds of volunteers across Central Wisconsin took time away from the warm and sunny weather on Saturday to help tackle world hunger.

It was part of the seventh annual collaborative between the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association and the Feed My Hungry Kids christian organization.

President of the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association Tamas Houliahan said that the project in Portage County is unique as it's the only one in the nation that uses potato-based food instead of rice. He said it's a better option for infants, as potato is easier to digest.

"Folks scoop different types of materials in a bag, the bag gets weighed, it gets sealed, it gets boxed, then it gets shipped to countries where there are malnourished and starving children," he said. "[There are] 6,000 children a day who die from either starvation or malnutrition."

The formula is made up of soy, sweet potato and potato. One bag is enough to feed 24 people and 100,000 meals were expected to be prepared on Saturday and be shipped to Nicaragua.

"Realize how blessed we are here in the U.S. and not everybody has the opportunities and the resources that we have," said volunteer Sarah Hostetler of Wausau. "Treating people the way you want to be treated."

The meals prepared are expected to arrive in Nicaragua in August.