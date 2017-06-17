Annual run honors local teen

Hundreds of people from across Central Wisconsin came together in an annual run to help remember a local teen.

Saturday marked the seventh running of Forrest's run held in Weston.

The two mile and five mile run is held every year in memory of Forrest Goetsch who passed away at a cross country practice at D.C. Everest High School in 2009.

Family and friends hoped to raise upwards of $40,000 for scholarships and community outreach in his memory.

"Remembering what he stood for and I think that's the biggest thing is the dedication and the perserverance and the commitment that he had," said Forrest's father Steve Goetsch. "It's a great way of saying life goes on."

The event kicked off with a singing of the National Anthem by the daughter of fallen Everest Metro Officer Jason Weiland who was killed in a shooting rampage in March.