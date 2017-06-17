UWSP celebrates 50 years of Aber Suzuki Center - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UWSP celebrates 50 years of Aber Suzuki Center

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

The University of Wisconsin -- Stevens Point celebrated five decades of music instruction that some call the finest in the country. 

This weekend, the school held a homecoming to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Aber Suzuki Center on the campus. 

Demonstrations from students of all ages and different instruments were put on display to show off the skills of current and former students. 

The center's director Pat D'ercole said that they've seen some of the top musicians around come through their doors and pride themselves as being an important role in the lives of many children. 

"Discipline and confidence and perseverance and good work ethic," she said. "It's that we make good leaders." 

The celebration continues through Sunday.

