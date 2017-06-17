Padres beat Brewers in another slugfest, 7-5 in 11 innings - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Padres beat Brewers in another slugfest, 7-5 in 11 innings

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Cory Spangenberg and Chase d'Arnaud each hit solo home runs in the 11th inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Saturday in yet another slugfest.

The teams have combined for 15 home runs in the first two games of the three-game series. The Padres totaled five home runs Saturday, including two by Yangervis Solarte and one by Wil Myers, while Milwaukee got a homer each from Orlando Arcia, Eric Thames and Keon Broxton. On Friday night, Thames' game-ending shot in the 10th was the seventh home run of the game.

Spangenberg hit the first pitch from reliever Oliver Drake (2-2) leading off, and two outs later, d'Arnaud followed with his first homer of the season.

Jose Torres (4-2) picked up the win in relief. Phil Maton pitched the 11th for his first career save

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.