One dead, another hurt after motorcycle hits deer in Wood Co.

One person is dead and another hurt after deer ran in front of a motorcycle in the Township of Saratoga Saturday evening, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

The crash happened on State Highway 73 near County Highway U around 6:40 p.m. Authorities said the deer ran in front of the motorcycle, causing it to roll several times. Both the driver and passenger were ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the passenger was transported to the hospital, but the person's condition is unknown at this time. The sheriff's department said both the driver and passenger were wearing helmets.

The names of the driver and passenger are not being released at this time.