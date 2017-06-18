Wisconsin attorney general reveals opioid investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel has taken the unusual step of revealing the state Department of Justice is investigating opioid manufacturers.

Schimel announced last week that he and a group of attorneys general from other states have been looking into drug companies' opioid marketing practices to see if any have engaged in illegal activity.

The investigation could conceivably lead to a multi-state lawsuit against the companies. A number of states already have sued drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risk of prescription opioids and fueling addictions.

Rarely does Schimel or any DOJ official acknowledge the existence of an investigation.

Schimel and the other attorneys generals made the announcement Thursday. It came hours before Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation forcing him to consider a lawsuit.