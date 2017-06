Racine police say speed is believed to be a factor in a car crash that killed two people.

Authorities the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and struck a tree on Saturday.

First responders found the driver and passenger in critical condition. Police say both were transported by medical personnel but later died from their injuries.

Names of the victims were not released. Police say it's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The investigation continues.