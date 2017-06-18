Wausau's 4th annual father's day classic car show

Sunday was the fourth annual Wausau classic car show, taking place on the 400 block. A little rain didn't hold back some car owners from bringing out their toys for the community to see.



"We're just glad to see that on a rainy day a lot of people did come out for the show," said Glenn Speich of the Wisconsin Road Knights.

Four years ago Wausau Events wanted to put together an event downtown that would allow a fun day for fathers and their families.

"They were looking for something to do on Father's Day," said Speich. "And what would be more appropriate than a car show?"

Many fathers brought their families to look at cars while many also drove their cars onto the 400 block sidewalk.

"I don't get to be with my children today so instead I'm enjoying my other baby" said classic car owner, Patrick Miner. "I already talked to them this morning and they said to go have fun with my car and enjoy the day, so that's what I'm doing.

The car club was expecting as many as 125 cars but estimated that around 70 were a part of Sunday's event.