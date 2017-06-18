Nelson whiffs 10 in 1st CG as Brewers nip Padres 2-1 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Nelson whiffs 10 in 1st CG as Brewers nip Padres 2-1

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Jimmy Nelson struck out 10 in his first career complete game and the Milwaukee Brewers got home runs from Hernan Perez and Manny Pina to edge the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Sunday.
 
Nelson (5-3) allowed six hits and two walks while throwing 118 pitches in his 89th major league start. He lowered his ERA to 3.39.

Leading off the sixth inning, Perez hit his 10th home run into the Brewers' bullpen off starter Luis Perdomo (1-4). One batter later, Pina connected on a 1-2 pitch for his fourth of the season to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

Perdomo gave up eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings. He was helped by three double plays in the first five innings.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.