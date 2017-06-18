Dogs take over splash pad in Wausau

Man's best friend took over the splash pad at Marathon Park on Sunday afternoon.

This year marks the ninth year of the Dog-Gone Pool Party in Wausau.

Organizers said more than 100 dogs were running around the fenced area to spend a little time in the water on a warm day.

The city said that dogs are a great way for the community to come together, regardless of background.

"I think [dog owners] come together in a place like this to enjoy seeing their animals have fun," said Superintendent of Wausau Recreation Karyn Powers. "Dog people cross all sections of society [and] all economic backgrounds."

The money raised at the party will go to financial assistance for families who cannot afford swim lessons or pool passes.

The next party is July 1.