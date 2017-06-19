Man sues city after drunkenly jumping out of ambulance

The body of a Rothschild man missing on the Wisconsin River was recovered Friday.More >>
The body of a Rothschild man missing on the Wisconsin River was recovered Friday.More >>
One person died in a fatal boating accident in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person died in a fatal boating accident in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.More >>
Scattered showers likely again Monday, with another round early Tuesday. A little cool yet.More >>
Scattered showers likely again Monday, with another round early Tuesday. A little cool yet.More >>