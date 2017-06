A 39-year-old woman is in custody in connection with a Friday evening house fire that took the life of a 72-year-old Willie Greer, police said.

The incident was recorded on a cellphone and posted to Facebook. In the video, a woman is seen pouring gasoline through a window and then setting the house on fire.

A woman is seen escaping the fire through one of the windows, but Greer was unable to get out.

In a statement, police said charges will be recommended to the Milwaukee County DA's office in the coming days.