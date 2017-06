For nearly 70 years, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has operated a popular venue at the state fair.

No longer.

DNR officials said they're scaling back operations at the annual fair and will no longer offer clinics, fisheries, archery or the popular Smokey's Schoolhouse.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the two-acre wooded site inside the fairgrounds will be managed by the park and renamed from "Natural Resources Park" to "Exploratory Park."