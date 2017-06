A sign near Pike Lake alerting people to be on the lookout for a missing pet alligator with the adorable name of "Patches" is a hoax, a Wisconsin DNR Warden said.

"Do Not Approach," warned the bright-colored sign, adding that the missing pet was four feet long and weighed 70 pounds.

Oh, and the reptile was said to be on the loose wearing a red collar with a leash attached.

"I spoke with the warden assigned to Pike Lake. This is an internet hoax," a Wisconsin DNR spokesperson told WISN-TV when asked about the sign and missing pet claim.