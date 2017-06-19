On The Road: Medford

MEDFORD (WAOW) - Newsline 9 is On The Road - this week in Medford, a city founded by loggers and well-known now making windows, doors and frozen pizza.

"The amount of changes in our community is astounding," said longtime resident Hildegard Kuse. "It really is the story of our community."

Medford, home to about 4,300 people, is the Taylor County seat. Loggers arrived late 1850's.

"The early loggers were from the East Coast. They would cut the pine logs and and float them down the rivers. Eventually, much of the original pine wood was gone," Taylor County Historical Museum Curator Mary Schultz said.

In the early1870's, Wisconsin Central Railroad built a line through Medford.

"This made it possible to ship the lumber out. Not all of the trees like pine could be floated down the river. The railroad allowed for shipping the wood products out of the community," Kuse said.

The Taylor County Historical Society has many photos and artifacts from the logging era on display.

There's even a tour of the former Perkinstown Jail.

"Often, they would hold lumberjacks in there who had had too much to drink when they came to town. The sheriff would throw them in there until they sobered up the next morning," Schultz said.

By the 1880's, tanneries opened.

"The bark of the hemlock trees was used to tan leather. At this time, people wanted to have leather for their shoes and harnesses for the work animals," Hildegard Kuse said.

Later, chemicals were developed that ended the need for the tannins found in the hemlock trees.

"That made the way for the box companies and later sash and door companies. One business thrives, goes and new ones come in. It seems people locally rise to the cause and start up some sort of new business," said Loretta Kuse, another longtime resident. "We rise from the ashes over and over again."

Medford still has many wood products businesses. But diversity keeps it moving forward.

"Weathershield, Tombstone which is now Nestle, Marathon Cheese and Phillips Plastics. We have the hospital and schools. It is a good mix," Schultz said.



