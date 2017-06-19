Bucks introduce new GM Jon Horst

The Milwaukee Bucks have stayed in-house to fill their general manager vacancy.

The team named director of basketball operations Jon Horst as its next general manager. Horst was announced as the new GM in a news conference on Monday. He will replace John Hammond, who left last month to take the Orlando Magic job.

“Our No. 1 priority is building a championship-caliber organization and we believe Jon is the right person to be our general manager,” team owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan said in a statement.

Horst will take over building a young, promising roster led by All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and coached by Jason Kidd. The Bucks finished above. 500 for the first time since 2009-10, losing to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs in six games.

The 34-year-old Horst had been director of basketball operations since 2008, serving under Hammond. Horst was involved in personnel evaluation, salary cap management and contract negotiations.