Mosinee woman fails to show up for court; judge orders her arrested

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A judge Monday ordered that a 29-year-old Mosinee woman be arrested after she failed to show up in court for a plea hearing, according to online Marathon County court records.

Rebecca Kaye Hollman was charged with five misdemeanors after she was arrested more than a year ago after social workers found unsafe living conditions for three children in her home, cocaine and evidence of mistreatment of some puppies.

She had pleaded not guilty and a judge allowed her to be free on on a $1,500 signature bond.

During a brief hearing Monday, Hollman's attorney told the judge she had contacted Hollman by telephone and she had "transportation issues," court records said.

Hollman was arrested Feb. 23, 2016, following a child welfare visit to her home.

Dog feces were found on the floors in the kitchen and living room and on one child's bed, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the report said.

There was also evidence of failure to provide sufficient food and water for eight puppies, which were covered in feces, in a gated off area, the complaint said.

Relatives said they were worried Hollman suffered from depression and was using cocaine, leading authorities to get involved, the complaint said.