Coroner: Carrie Fisher had cocaine, other drugs in her system at time of death

(ABC)-- Carrie Fisher had cocaine and several other drugs in her system at the time of her death, according to the actress's full autopsy report released Monday.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office cites sleep apnea as one of the causes of death and names a variety of drugs that were in her system when she suffered a cardiac arrest while traveling on a plane late last year.

"Urine toxicology on admission to the hospital was positive for cocaine, methadone, ethanol and opiates," the report reads.

It's important to note that the report states that although those drugs were in her system, there are "significant limitations in one's ability to interpret the toxicology results and their contribution to cause of death" — meaning the coroner's office could not determine whether the drugs played a role in Fisher's death.

The report adds that the cocaine in her system may have been ingested a few days earlier. It's not clear when the other drugs in her system were taken.

Fisher, a "Star Wars" icon, died from "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors" and a history of heart disease, the report states. But the manner of her death remains listed as undetermined, according to the report.

Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd released a statement to People magazine on Friday when the coroner first revealed that the actress had drugs in her system, but had yet to list them. The full report came today with added details.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases," Lourd said. "I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs."

She became unresponsive after suffering a cardiac arrest on Dec. 23 while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She died four days later, at the age of 60.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother, Carrie Fisher, passed away at 8:55 this morning," Fisher's rep said in a statement to ABC News at the time. "She was loved by the world, and she will be missed profoundly."