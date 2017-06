The family of a fallen Everest Metro police officer will forever carry his badge on their arm.

Detective Jason Weiland and three others were killed in a shooting rampage back in March.

Weiland's father received a tattoo on his forearm of an exact replica of his son's badge.

The artist who did that tattoo said that it was a privilege to be the one to draw the tattoo, as Weiland represented heroism, bravery, respect and compassion.