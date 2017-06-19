Athlete of the Week: Seth Coker, Athens

A love for baseball since Little League, but surprisingly it is not Seth Coker's favorite sport--that would be basketball.

However, one thing Coker never expected was his talent on the field giving him an opportunity to make history for Athens High School.

"I got pretty emotional. I was crying...couldn't take it all in at the moment," Coker said. "Took a little bit. A couple days later i realized what we had done."

Coker played an influential role in the Blue Jays road to State. When they got there he drove in two runners in both games; plays that would assist in the elimination of a program drought of 35 years and give Athens the Division 4 State title.

"It felt good to start and then I knew our team had to play good and they did," Coker said. "They picked me up, they helped me out and made it worth it."

Was the win in light of Coker's pre-game ritual of taking an Imodium to calm his nerves? Or was it the 1982 baseball team's jerseys hanging in the dugout for good luck that did the trick?

"It was kind of one of those charms that if we played like they did we'll win this," Coker said.

Just a sophomore. Plenty of playing time an opportunities to come for Coker but he said the stars will need to align one more year and he will be happy.