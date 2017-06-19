Athlete of the Week: Seth Coker, Athens

A love for baseball since Little League, but surprisingly it is not Seth Coker's favorite sport--that would be basketball. However, one thing Coker never expected was his talent on the field giving him an opportunity to make history for Athens High School.More >>
Mosinee baseball's run came to an end early Thursday morning as the Indians were shut out 6-0 by Waupun in a game that didn't start until almost midnight because of a long rain delay and an extra-inning game.More >>
In its first ever trip to the state baseball tournament, Iola-Scandinavia twice rallied from one-run deficits in the late and extra innings, but ulimately fell 5-4 to Laconia in the Division 3 state semifinals.More >>
The Mosinee High School baseball team punched it's ticket to the state tournament; a task that has not been accomplished in nearly three decades.More >>
Aided by two key Oakfield errors, the Bluejays scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead, eventually winning the game 6-3.More >>
Juda/Albany edged Pacelli to win its first State championship with a 2-1 win in the Division 4 final Saturday afternoon at Goodman Diamond in Madison.More >>
After losing both of its regular season meetings with CW-8 rival Shiocton, the Pacelli softball team reversed its fortunes in Friday's state semifinal, topping the Chiefs 3-0 to advance to the Division 4 state title game.More >>
Juda/Albany used a sixth-run fifth inning to power past Phillips Thursday night at the WIAA state softball tournament, ending the Loggers first ever trip to state after just one game.More >>
Junior pitcher Andrea Cherney threw a complete game shutout as the SPASH softball team topped Sun Prairie 6-0 Thursday to advance to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
