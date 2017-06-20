AP sources: Spicer seeks more strategic role at White House - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

AP sources: Spicer seeks more strategic role at White House

Posted:

By KEN THOMAS and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's chief spokesman is seeking to step back from his duties as press secretary to take on a more strategic role at the White House.

A senior administration official and three people familiar with the potential changes tell The Associated Press that Sean Spicer has discussed taking a more senior communications role at the White House. They say that no decision has been made. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations ahead of a decision.

Spicer's public role has already diminished in recent weeks. The White House has increasingly tapped Cabinet officials and other White House advisers to address reporters on camera and moved to take some of the daily briefings off camera to keep the focus on Trump.

