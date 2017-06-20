Car hits house, leaves trail of destruction during police chase in Milwaukee

A car hit a house and left behind a trail of destruction during a police chase through Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

It ended around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday at Superior and Nock streets.

It appears that a car jumped a curb, hit landscaping and plants, clipped a house, smashed through a fence and finally ended up on a lawn -- barely missing a second home.

A private ambulance took two people to the hospital.

Surveillance video recorded by a neighbor shows the chase passing by the camera. Seconds after the crash, at least one officer can be heard yelling commands.

Milwaukee police told WISN-TV that the crash happened while Saint Francis police were chasing a vehicle.

Saint Francis police have not yet released any details about what happened.