Madison police respond to break-in at elementary school overnight

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The window of an elementary school has been fixed after police say at least two people broke in overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, the window was being replaced. Police said it was broken and multiple alarms had gone off indicating a break-in.

They haven't located suspects yet.

Madison police say officers located a dead chicken at the school, but they don't know if it died as part of the break-in or not.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after two people appeared to have broken into an elementary school overnight.

Multiple alarms went off around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday June 20 at Sandburg Elementary School at 4114 Donald Drive.That's in a neighborhood east of the Dane County Regional Airport.

When officers got there, two subjects were seen inside the school but when officers went in, they could not find the suspects. Madison police say it's believed the suspects ran away right when police initially pulled up.

One window was broken. Police say it's not known yet if anything was taken. The investigation continues.