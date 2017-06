2017 Central Wisconsin fireworks displays and celebrations

Celebrations are kicking off across Wisconsin for Independence Day! Find the list of local celebrations here:

Adams County:

Wisconsin Dells: July 4 @ dusk -Behind municipal building

Clark County

Abbotsford: July 4 @ dusk -Red Arrow Park

Neillsville: July 4 @ dusk -Clark County Fairgrounds

Greenwood: July 4 @ dusk -George Scherer Athletic Park

Thorp: July 4 @ dusk -Northside Park

Loyal: July 4 celebration all day, fireworks @ dusk -West Side Park

Forest County

Crandon: July 1 parade @ noon- downtown, fireworks @ dusk -Crandon Off-Road Raceway

Langlade County

Antigo: July 4 Parade @ 7pm, fireworks @ 9:15pm, -across from high school

Elcho: July 1 @ 9pm - Otter Lake Road

Phlox: July 1 @ dusk -Norwood Memorial Park

Post Lake: July 2 @ 9pm -Over the lake

Lincoln County

Tomahawk: Pow Wow Days- July 3 & 4, @ Sara Park 8:30am, fireworks July 4 @ dusk

Merrill: July 4 @ dusk -The Mark

Marathon County

Mosinee: July 4 parade 6pm, fireworks @ dusk -River Park

Wausau: July 1 & July 4- fireworks @ dusk both nights -Marathon Park

Oneida County

Three Lakes: July 4 all day, fireworks @ dusk -Don Burnside Park

Minocqua: July 4 kiddie parade 3:45, regular parade 4:00 downtown, ski show and celebration to follow, fireworks @ dusk

Rhinelander: July 4 kiddie parade 10am, regular parade 11am, fireworks @ dusk - Hodag Park

Portage County

Stevens Point: June 30, July 1 & 2 Riverfront Rendezvous, July 2- fireworks @ dusk

Rosholt: July 1 @ dusk -Rosholt Fair Park

Amherst: July 4 @ dusk -Fairgrounds

Price County

Park Falls: July 4, all day celebration at VFW post 182, fireworks @ dusk- Athletic Fields

Phillips: July 4, parade @ 2pm downtown w/ Chalkfest, fireworks at dusk -near Bostrom Park

Shawano County

Birnamwood: July 3 @ dusk -Ballpark

Bonduel: July 4, parade 11am, fireworks @ dusk -Village Park

Tigerton: Celebration all day at Community Park and Tigerton H.S., fireworks @ dusk -over Embarrass River

Shawano: July 3 @ Dusk -Shawano Airport

Taylor County

Jump River: July 4, parade followed by celebration at 11am, fireworks @ 10pm -Jump River Community Park

Medford: July 4, fireworks @ dusk over Mill Pond

Rib Lake: July 3, @ dusk -Over Rib Lake

Vilas County

Boulder Junction: July 4 parade at noon, fireworks @ dusk -Boulder Junction Airport

Eagle River: July 4, parade down Wall Street at 11am, fireworks @ dusk -Hi-Pines Campground

Phelps: July 4, celebration all day, fireworks @ dusk -Shore of North Twin Lake

Lac du Flambeau: July 4, Kiddie parade 11:30am, Regular Parade Noon, fireworks @ dusk -Downtown

Manitowish Waters: July 4, Parade downtown @ 1, music and ski show to follow, fireworks @ dusk -Rest Lake Park

Conover: July 4, parade @ 1pm

Land o' Lakes: July 3, fireworks @ dusk, July 4th Parade and Picnic in the Park

Presque Isle: July 4, celebration starts at 5pm-downtown, fireworks @ dusk

St Germain: July 2, all day event, fireworks @ dusk

Wood County

Marshfield: July 4, family activities begin at 4pm, fireworks @ dusk -Fair grounds

Wisconsin Rapids: July 4, fireworks @ dusk -Wisconsin River Downtown

Pittsville: July 4, Parade on Highway 80 @ noon, fireworks @ dusk -Riverside park

-If you know of other local celebrations, please email them to cdupuis@waow.com.-