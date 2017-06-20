Complaint: Appleton man threatened "Wausau or worse"

An Appleton man threatened to carry out an attack similar to the deadly shootings in the Wausau area, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WBAY-TV.

Song Leng Vang, 62, is charged with a count of Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Injunction in Outagamie County.

The complaint states that Song's wife spoke with police on June 9, stating that she was afraid her husband was going to kill her.

Song's wife told an officer that domestic abuse in their relationship dates back "at least 25 years."

Song's wife said two people warned her about threats Vang was making. One of those people told the wife that Song said "it is going to be just like Wausau or worse."

Investigators believe that was a reference to the March 22 shootings of four people in Rothschild, Schofield, and Weston. Nengmy Vang, 45, shot and killed two of his estranged wife's co-workers, his wife's divorce attorney, and an Everest Metro Police detective.

The wife's pastor told her Song made similar statements to him about the Wausau-area shootings.

The pastor told a police officer that Song had said to him, "Pastor, I just want to do what the guy in Wausau did."

A search warrant was executed at Song's Appleton home, and officers found a Ruger 17 HMR rifle in a closet. Ammunition was found in the home.

Song has a domestic abuse injunction against him barring him from possessing a gun.

Song was arrested. During a June 15 hearing, a judge set a $10,000 cash bond and ordered him not to harass or intimidate witnesses or victims.

Song's next court hearing is scheduled for June 22.