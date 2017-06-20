Woman, 45, convicted in 2013 fatal Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA (WAOW) - Nearly four years after an elderly man got run over while crossing a rural road to get his mail, a 45-year-old Fond du Lac woman was convicted of a felony in his death, according to online Waupaca County court records.

Kristin Carlson pleaded no contest Tuesday to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in the July 2, 2013, crash that killed Fred Lick, 81 on County Road Q west of Waupaca, court records said.

The plea allows a judge to convict her as if she pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors accused Carlson of speeding, texting and driving and drinking prior to the crash.

Carlson is to be sentenced Sept. 26.