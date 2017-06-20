Woman, 45, convicted in 2013 fatal Waupaca County crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Woman, 45, convicted in 2013 fatal Waupaca County crash

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

WAUPACA (WAOW) - Nearly four years after an elderly man got run over while crossing a rural road to get his mail, a 45-year-old Fond du Lac woman was convicted of a felony in his death, according to online Waupaca County court records.

Kristin Carlson pleaded no contest Tuesday to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in the July 2, 2013, crash that killed Fred Lick, 81 on County Road Q west of Waupaca, court records said.

The plea allows a judge to convict her as if she pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors accused Carlson of speeding, texting and driving and drinking prior to the crash.

Carlson is to be sentenced Sept. 26.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.