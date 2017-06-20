Boys and Girls Club of Portage County receives new wheels - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Boys and Girls Club of Portage County receives new wheels

By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County was given a new shuttle bus Tuesday after help from four local donors. 

Jon and Annette Vandehey, Jerry Fahrner, Bob and Mary Berard and John and Patty Noel joined together to present the club staff and young members their new ride. 

The donors announced their gift at the annual Wine and Cheese event, after reading the member's wish list. 

The shuttle will give the club more opportunities for beneficial member activities, according to club executive director Kevin Quevillon.

"From field trips, college campus visits, and picking up kids if the weather is nasty," Quevillon said. 

The shuttle was bought from Mid-State truck service and can hold up to 15 passengers. Any staff member over 21-years can drive it without having a CDL permit. 

It's an updated version from the older shuttle, according to Jon Vandehey, a donor, and employee of Mid-State Truck Service INC.

"You'll get better fuel mileage, much more convenient for kids to get in and out of," Vandehey said.

The Berard center recently renovated the facility. 

