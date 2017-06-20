Wausau police issue 5 citations in alcohol compliance checks

The Wausau Police Department conducted a series of alcohol sales compliance checks at several establishments last week, according to a Facebook post.

Five out of 10 establishments that were visited received citations for illegal alcohol sales.

The police department was assisted by volunteers ages 18-20 who attempted to purchase alcohol.

"We think it’s important to spend time on enforcement activities that will keep alcohol out of the hands of minors; this is the reason we do alcohol compliance checks," the post said.