An invasive fruit fly threatens central Wisconsin fruit crops

Some central Wisconsin fruit growers are worried about an invasive fruit fly harming their crops.

The Spotted Wing Drosophila destroys raspberries, grapes, strawberries and blueberries.

"The bug lays an egg in the fruit just when it's about to ripen and about the time the fruit is ripe," said grower Dan Kamenick. "A maggot forms inside the fruit and it's really nasty looking and unappealing and unsaleable."

Kamenick says his crops have never been effected but has seen other locally grown fruit damaged by the bug.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Wisconsin and four other states $2 million for research, hoping to provide farmers with a better understanding of when spraying insecticides is most effective.

"At some point the population of the Spotted Wing Drosophila will rise to the point where we have to control them chemically or culturally," said Kamenick. "And we need to know how to go about it so it's very important to have this research going."

The study is being done at UW Madison and is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.