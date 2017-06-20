On the Road: What's new in Medford?

On the Road: Medford continues with a look at what's new in the city of about 4,300 people.

Whether it's a new owner at an existing restaurant or an expansion at a gymnastics facility, new additions mean a lot.

Opening earlier this month, a new children's museum, Huey's Hideaway.

"This is a place to learn and interact with your kids," said board president Alli Ranum.

The idea to start the museum was sparked when Ranum and several other young parents shared an interest in creating a place where learning could be fun for their kids. Fast forward more than two years and they made their dream a reality.

With everything from a play-town to a glow in the dark room, there's a little something for all kids.

"We want everyone to feel like this is their museum," Ranum said.

-----

The Filling Station cafe in Medford has been around for nearly 60 years, but a recent change in ownership is making way for new menu options. Like summer inspired salads and juicy burgers.

"The Texan I revamped and added onion rings," she said.

Jenna Strebig went to Nicolet Area Technical College where she studied culinary arts. Soon after graduation she took over The Filling Station in 2015.

She has added her spin on more than just the food. Strebig has also brought in new decor, giving it a fresh feel. But there is one thing she doesn't plan on changing, the Granny Doughs. A local favorite consisting of fried dough with frosting on top and cinnamon and sugar.

Keeping a little old with the new.

-----

An expansion at a Medford gymnastics facility is creating more space for new programs.

Hundreds of children from a handful of surrounding counties come to Rainbow Gymnastics for its programs. One of the most unique, Ninja Warrior class. Obstacles are set up around the gym for kids to climb and jump, similar to the popular TV show American Ninja Warrior.

"It's a great way to get young boys in the gym and being active," said board president Karen Wegerer.

The addition made way for a foam pit and training area for gymnasts to work on bars.