The latest on the future of the Wausau mall, movie theater

Discussion surrounding the future of the Wausau Center Mall along with a movie theater have been ongoing for months, however the buildings remain the same.

For the past several years, stores have continued to leave the mall, but Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke said the city has little to do with what happens at the mall.

"Time will tell what happens," said Mielke. "We're open to see what they're going to do, that we don't have a direct influence on."

As of now, the mall, which is being run by a management company, is in foreclosure, but Mielke said that's normal.

"It is in foreclosure right now, which we knew was going to happen," said Mielke "Foreclosure is part of the process in a procedure like this, we do have talks with them at Mid-America, but we are not in charge of the mall or anything like that."

The empty Sears building, which was purchased by the city, is set to become a movie theater. However, the mall owners and the theater owners are still working out negotiations.

"The movie theater, Micon Cinema, is moving forward," said Mielke. "Everything is still slated to go by late July, for construction at this point."

Mielke said the theater should be finished by the end of next year. As for what happens to the mall, that's up to the management company.