Davies gives up six runs in first inning, Pirates beat Brewers 7-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Chad Kuhl got his first victory since April, Andrew McCutchen homered for the fifth time in seven games and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Jose Osuna's three-run homer highlighted the Pirates' six-run first inning. McCutchen's two-run single and David Freese's RBI hit accounted for the other runs, all scored before Zach Davies (7-4) recorded a second out.

Kuhl (2-6) went 12 starts without a win after beating Atlanta 6-4 on April 8. The young right-hander allowed two runs and seven hits over five innings, walked two and matched his career high of six strikeouts.