Packers play in celebrity golf outing

Wisconsin has received a lot of love from the golf world in the past week. Of course, there was the U.S. Open in Erin Hills, but now there is the Schierl Tire Golf Classic.

"There is some chipping going on and some putting...it's been very competitive," Ty Montgomery said. "You can feel it. A lot of tension out here."



That's right. Ty Montgomery, Dexter McNabb and Bill Ferrario. All going head to head, hitting balls into mini pools and leading three separate teams. The end goal: taking home the plaque and raising money for charity in the process.

"It's a plus. I think it's good that we can offer our abilities from our packer-playing days and help out with the fundraising amount," McNabb said. "Hopefully we can beat that amount."

That amount he is talking about was the nearly $76,000 dollars raised last year. This year, sponsors were able to come out early before the main event and get quality one-on-one time with the pro ball players on the greens, and in the process, participate in some healthy competition.

"I am a little concerned about how the skills challenge went," Ferrario said. "I don't believe I won so I'm about to launch a protest when I get inside."

Fortunately, Ferrario did not have to do that. He ended up in second place with 40 points trailing McNabb's winning team. Montgomery and his crew, on the other hand, weren't so lucky, finishing last with 22.5 points at the end of the challenge.

"It feels good for me to play with my fellow alumni to show the skills of what it takes to be a champion," McNabb said. "I'm a very humble player as you can tell."

Not exactly humble, but well deserved.

