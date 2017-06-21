FBI to detail findings on Congressional baseball shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The FBI and other law enforcement officials are planning to detail what happened when a gunman shot a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.

Leaders of the FBI's Washington field office will discuss their investigative findings at a news conference Wednesday.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, was gravely wounded in the shooting last week. He has undergone several surgeries and remains hospitalized. His condition has been upgraded to serious.

Scalise and other congressional Republicans were practicing for their annual charity baseball game against Democrats when a gunman started shooting. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman, who turned out to be an unemployed home inspector with a deep animus toward President Donald Trump and other Republicans.