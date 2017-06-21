Fueled by Faith: Father, son race to the finish line

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After a Chippewa Falls father noticed how much his son with special needs enjoyed competing in sporting events, after being paired with a runner through a program called, "Who I Run 4," he knew he had to lace up his shoes and start training.

With his son by his side, they completed a 5K together in fall of 2016. A three-mile run didn't stop the dynamic duo from setting their bar high. Jordan and Jeffrey Bergeman, from Chippewa Falls, are now unstoppable, completing half-marathons, marathons and triathlons together.

Jeffrey was born a healthy baby boy with a bold personality until late May in 2008 when he suffered from severe cardiac arrest.

The traumatic event led Jeffrey to not have oxygen for somewhere between eight to 20 minutes. The loss of oxygen caused brain damage and an eventual diagnosis of Cerebal Palsy.

His doctors said he would be nothing more than a vegetable, and he would never be able to laugh or smile again.

Fueled by faith and love from his dad and his family, Jeffrey is proving the diagnosis wrong with his dad doing the leg work.

"If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be out racing. Here's a guy that from day to day has more to complain about than anybody I know, and yet he's the most happiest, most positive guy I know. When I saw how much he loves it, I thought why not be the legs for him," Jordan said.

Jeffrey's wall of achievement is quickly filling up with medals, due to the fact that he is racing nearly every weekend.

The marathoner, triathlete and an inspiration to others flaunts a big grin every time he crosses the finish line.

His helmet looks like the famous Marvel icon, "Ironman", because Jeffrey hopes to complete an Ironman triathlon and the Boston Marathon within his lifetime.

"As long as he enjoys it, I'll continue to be his legs. It's been an honor to do it for him," Bergeman said.

The "Tri Guys" hope to show others we are all capable to cross our own finish lines in life and that nothing is impossible.

If you would like to make a donation to the father/son race team for race registration fees, the family has set up a GoFundMe account.