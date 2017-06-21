Company sells 'shocked' Trump one-piece swimsuit for women - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Company sells 'shocked' Trump one-piece swimsuit for women

Posted:
(ABC) -

Fans of President Donald Trump can now show their support for him while wearing a swimsuit.

Beloved Shirts, a company that made headlines a week ago, is back again offering a one-piece swimsuit for women that features the face of the 45th President.

The presidential swimwear features an extreme close-up of Donald Trump with a shocked look on his face.

The company, keeping in-line with the President’s campaign stance, says the swimsuit is made in the US, and takes about 10 days for the swimsuit to ship because it’s handcrafted.

The swimsuit comes in sizes ranging from extra small to double extra-large and sells for $50.

Beloved Shirts made headlines last week after their “hairy chest” one-piece went viral.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.