Man who triggered Amber Alert pleads not guilty

The man who triggered an hours-long Amber Alert pleaded not guilty Wednesday to five felonies.

Jamie Hunt fled with his eight-year-old son June 10 after beating, strangling and threatening to kill his girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint. Hunt turned himself in, hours after the alert was issued. His son was unhurt.

During a brief court appearance Wednesday, Hunt waived his right to a preliminary hearing at which prosecutors must present evidence to justify the charges. He pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment, domestic battery, substantial battery, criminal damage to property and two counts of strangulation and suffocation. No trial date was immediately set.

Hunt is scheduled back in court on July 24. He remains in jail on $150,000 cash bond.