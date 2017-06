MERRILL (WAOW) - The Humane Society of Lincoln County has a special on kittens.

The price is $50 and the shelter will honor two-for-one pricing as long as the kittens stay in the same home.

The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and exam by a veterinarian.

In another offer, the shelter considers cats over the age of nine months as adults and right now the fee for those animals is $20.

For more information call the shelter in Merrill at 715-546-3459 or click here www.furrypets.com