Professor questions suspension following TV show appearance

  NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- An adjunct professor at a New Jersey community college is questioning why she was suspended after appearing on Fox News.

   Lisa Durden says she learned about the suspension June 8 when she arrived to teach a class at Essex County College.

   Durden, who is black, had appeared two days earlier on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," where she discussed a Memorial Day event for black people only that was staged by a Black Lives Matter group.

   Durden says her suspension letter didn't mention her appearance but said administration officials discussed it with her.

   The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from a school spokesman. Jeffrey Lee, the school vice president who signed the suspension letter, issued a statement noting the college's attorney "has handled this matter in a way that complies" with state law.

      

