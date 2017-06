(CNN)-- Wall Street is seeing green over the Golden Arches.



Shares of Mcdonald's are up nearly 27% this year, and its share price hit an all-time high Wednesday.



That makes the fast-food giant the second-best performer on the Dow this year, trailing only Boeing.



Mcdonald's has seen its fortunes improve for the better since Steve Easterbrook became its CEO more than two years ago.



During his tenure, the Golden Arches unveiled new menu options, such as breakfast served all day, as well as using fresh instead of frozen beef for its burgers.



Mcdonalds has also joined forces with Uber-Eats on a delivery service.