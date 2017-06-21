Department of Natural Resources cuts state fair presence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will no longer have a large presence at the state fair to promote hunting, fishing and other recreational pursuits.

A department spokesman tells the Wisconsin State Journal that the department will no longer send between 100 to 200 staff members to the 11-day event.

The decision is part of the department's attempt to refocus its efforts after budget cuts and criticism from the Legislature.

The department has previously operated a 2-acre Natural Resources Park on the state fair park grounds where it offered activities such as archery, birdwatching, fishing, knot-tying and tracking.

Department spokesman Jim Dick says starting this year it will offer information on state parks, recreation areas and endangered species, but the state fair will manage the 2 acres.