ACLU wants to bar public from Lincoln Hills hearing

   MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The American Civil Liberties Union wants to kick the public out of a federal court hearing when it plays recently obtained video of inmates being pepper-sprayed at troubled Wisconsin youth prisons.

   The ACLU asked U.S. District Judge James Peterson in a court filing Tuesday to close the court when the videos are shown during a Thursday hearing. The ACLU argues that they have not had time to obscure the faces of the young inmates or alter audio of their names when they are spoken.

   The ACLU says it is also open to "other means to protect the identity of the youth depicted in the recordings."

   The ACLU says in its motion that the state Department of Justice does not object. A spokesman for the department did not immediately return a message.

